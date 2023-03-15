Sir Alex Ferguson responds when asked who he wants to win the Premier League











Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has now responded to being asked who he wants to win the Premier League title, Arsenal or Manchester City.

Ferguson was being interviewed on ITV Sport’s Cheltenham racing coverage when posed the question.

Sir Alex has finally seen his beloved Manchester United win some silverware this season.

Erik ten Hag guided his side to a Carabao Cup victory during his first campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

However, for years Ferguson has had to watch the blue side of Manchester dominate proceedings in the Premier League.

This year, Arsenal are their nearest rivals to stop Pep Guardiola adding another league title to his CV.

His protégé Mikel Arteta has opened a five-point lead on his old club with just 11 games left to play.

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

It’s been an unbelievable campaign at The Emirates, summed up by their most recent 3-0 win over Fulham.

One of the league’s surprise packages were easily dealt with, and weren’t able to match the visitor’s energy.

Ferguson wasn’t particularly enthusiastic when asked if he wanted Arsenal or Manchester City to win the title.

He’s never been a big fan of either club.

Ferguson’s brilliant response to Arsenal or Man City title question

On ITV Sport’s racing coverage, they cheekily asked Ferguson who he would prefer to win the Premier League this season.

The legendary manager simply replied, “I’m not interested”, before moving on.

Ferguson had some incredible battles with Arsene Wenger when his Arsenal side were challenging Manchester United for the title.

He came out on top on multiple occasions, but the club haven’t been able to compete in the same way since he left.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United can no longer have a way in where the league goes this season.

They’ve already played both title challengers twice, taking three points off each of them.

Arsenal will be praying they can finally end Manchester City’s spell of dominance in the league.

Their clash at the end of April could end up deciding where the title goes.

