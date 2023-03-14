Ian Wright claims one Arsenal player now looks so much better with Trossard in the team











Ian Wright claims that Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli looks so much better with Leandro Trossard in the team.

The Gunners picked up a convincing 3-0 win at Craven Cottage on Sunday as Martinelli got amongst the goals once again.

The 21-year-old was struggling for form since the turn of the year but he has now netted five goals in his last five Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

It’s no coincidence that his upturn of form has come since Trossard was introduced into the starting line-up. The Belgian has slotted in seamlessly and seems to be the perfect fit to play in the false nine position.

And Wright feels that Martinelli in particular has benefited from Trossard’s impact in recent weeks.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Wright praises Trossard impact

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, the Arsenal legend explained why he thinks Martinelli has improved with Trossard in the side.

“I think we have to mention Trossard because of the fact he came in when he came in and remember, he wasn’t even the first choice,” Wright said.

“But he’s somebody that came in and is ready to go. From the first game to now, he’s just got better and better. Like I’ve said, with Gabriel Martinelli – you saw with him and Eddie [Nketiah], as much as Eddie came in and plugged that gap for a bit, scored some goals, it just got us to the next phase.

“What was happening was people started to work us out a bit because what we found with Gabi was he was kind of isolated on that left. When you look at Saka, he’s got Ben White coming round, he’s got Martin Odegaard coming across.

“But then you’ve got Zinchenko maybe too far from Gabi, he’s up there on his own. By the time the ball gets across there, there’s two players. Whereas when Jesus is playing, they swap around and Trossard does the same. They swap and move around.

“You look at the goals Gabi has scored recently as well, and Trossard. They’re both in the middle of the goal when they’re scoring their goals. So, that’s something that’s come back which Jesus will then bring back even more because that’s what he does.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nketiah enjoyed a brilliant spell after Jesus’ injury, but it’s difficult to deny that Arsenal look like a more fluid side with Trossard playing as a false nine.

The former Brighton man provided a hat-trick of assists against Fulham on Sunday and while he isn’t as prolific as Nketiah, he seems to be bringing the best out of Martinelli once again.

The Brazilian was evidently struggling without Jesus in the side and it’s brilliant that Arteta now has two similar options to play through the middle.

