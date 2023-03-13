Kieran Gibbs shares the only thing to surprise him about Mikel Arteta











Kieran Gibbs has told The 2 Robbies podcast that Mikel Arteta has not overly surprised him with what he has achieved at Arsenal this season, insisting that he is absolutely perfect for the squad the Gunners currently have.

Of course, Arsenal took another step towards a first Premier League title for almost two decades on Sunday. Arteta’s men blew Fulham away in the first-half at Craven Cottage to shake off any pressure Manchester City may have applied the previous evening.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal were outstanding against Marco Silva’s men. And with that, they have extended their lead back to five points.

Gibbs says Arteta is perfect for Arsenal squad

Whatever happens from here, there is no question that this has been an absolutely remarkable campaign for Arsenal. At the very least, a return to the Champions League next year surely beckons.

Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It is amazing to think that many were ridiculing the Gunners after how last season ended. But Arteta has guided them to incredible heights over the last 12 months. And given the potential within the squad, there is no reason why Arsenal cannot be a force again for some time yet.

Arteta has been on the brink on a few occasions during his time at the Emirates. But he has emphatically silenced his doubters. And Gibbs suggested that that should not have come as a shock as he was asked if he was at all surprised by what the Spaniard has done.

“I think it’s only surprised me from the fact that they have the youngest squad in the Premier League. So to get that out of them this season so far would probably be the only thing that surprises me,” he told The 2 Robbies.

“But I think Mikel’s secret ingredient for me is his obsession with the game. You have to be obsessed if you want to be at the top of anything, but especially as a manager and going from playing into management.

“If I was to think of three or four qualities that a top manager has to have, it would be things like intensity – so his passion, his heart, his desire; I think without that, you’re going to struggle – his vision, his identity, his values, the culture; I think it just fits well with the club.

“I think his character, what kind of person he is, can he relate to this young squad that he has on a personal level? I think he’s just perfect for that because he has a blend of modern culture that can resonate with the players.”

Arteta has helped change the game for managers. Of course, there are so many factors which determine whether a club is successful. And the Gunners have spent money in recent windows.

But their faith in Arteta has been rewarded. And those clubs which have backed a long-term project are seeing success this season.

For years, everyone was dreaming of finding their own Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp from somewhere.

Guardiola and Klopp remain two of the greatest around. But it is also fair to say that there is now probably a desire to uncover the next Arteta also.