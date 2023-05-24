Simon Jordan suggests 'amazing' manager could be a good fit for Tottenham











Simon Jordan has suggested that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot could be a very good fit for Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Crystal Palace owner was speaking about Tottenham’s interest in Slot on TalkSPORT and he feels the Dutchman could work well with the club’s chairman, Daniel Levy.

Ryan Mason will be hoping to pick up a win in what is likely to be his last game as Tottenham’s acting head coach at Leeds on Sunday.

Spurs need a win to guarantee a place in Europe next season, whether that’s the Europa League or Conference League will depend on results elsewhere.

But Tottenham are seemingly making progress with their attempts to land a new manager, with The Daily Mail reporting that Slot could be named as Antonio Conte’s permanent successor next week.

And Simon Jordan has explained why he thinks Slot could be a good fit for Tottenham.

Photo by NESimages/Lute Kiers/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jordan backs Slot to Spurs

Jordan discussed Tottenham’s recent failures and why the likes of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte all didn’t work out.

But he feels that Slot could work well with Daniel Levy, while playing attractive football will also help to get the fans on board.

“There was a veer left into Mourinho after [Mauricio] Pochettino which was always going to be trouble but looks like a winner if you get the right Mourinho,” he said.

“Out of that, there’s a problem with Mourinho and the playing squad that gets him bounced out the door before a cup final. Into Nuno Espirito Santo, which whilst people like me suggested in the group of managers you put in front of me he would be the best of that four, isn’t really a Tottenham appointment. It doesn’t look like it’s going in any particular linear direction.

“Now you bounce right again into Conte which was who you wanted knowing you’re going to have this bag of trouble.”

Jordan added that Levy needs to hire a manager like Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – someone who is happy to work with a more modest budget.

“What he’s [Daniel Levy] always needed, and it’s easy for me to say, is someone like Klopp – that builds the club from the fanbase through to the ownership model,” Jordan added. “Klopp hasn’t been given an embarrassment of riches

“He’s taken Coutinho, slung him out the door got £150 million and bought Virgil van Dijk and the goalkeeper, Alisson, and then built around that.

“This is why this Slot character at this stage in his development, coming from Dutch football, winning in Dutch football, coming here and playing a brand of football that will excite the Tottenham fans and get that noise quelled about how they play.

“Then get the other noise quelled about winning games and being able to attract some talent into the dressing room that’s going to be reflective of what the Tottenham fans want.

“I think it’s not a bad fit because Daniel will be able to work with him. He won’t have these prima-donnas like Conte that are perhaps past their sell-by date in being prepared to accept certain foibles and peculiarities because unless they have exactly what they want when they want for their £15 million-a-year salary, they’ll make no compromise and they’ll set everybody on fire.”

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Slot certainly seems to tick plenty of boxes for Tottenham and his work with Feyenoord over the past couple of years has led to him being labelled an ‘amazing‘ manager.

Jordan makes a valid point that Spurs need to hire a manager who fits in with the club’s vision off the pitch, especially after how things worked out under Mourinho and Conte.

Show all