Report: 'Amazing' manager will be just as expensive as Heung-Min Son was if Tottenham want to hire him











Tottenham hiring Arne Slot was never going to be that easy, was it?

Indeed, as reports emerged over the weekend that Slot was moving into pole position to become the new Spurs manager, you just knew that there would be a big hurdle somewhere down the line, and now, it has emerged.

Indeed, according to Dutch outlet, AD, there is a huge catch when it comes to Spurs’ pursuit of Slot, and that’s the compensation fee that Feyenoord will want.

The Eredivisie champions are not willing to let their star manager leave on the cheap, and they are demanding what is close to a world-record fee for a manager.

Indeed, the Rotterdam-based outfit are looking for what is described as a Julian Nagelsman-type fee for Slot in the region of €25m (£22m).

To put that into some context, Heung-Min Son cost Spurs that same fee, £22m, back in 2015.

That is a huge sum of money for a manager, and now, Spurs need to weigh up whether or not it is worth it.

Of course, a new gaffer can be just as valuable as a new player to any team, but when Daniel Levy is involved, you can’t always be sure that money will be spent.

Indeed, Levy has been quite frugal in the transfer market at times, and it stands to reason to believe that he will approach the appointment of a new manager in the same way, especially as there are cheaper, potentially better options out there.

The likes of Luis Enrique, Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter are all unemployed right now, and it wouldn’t cost Spurs this huge fee to get hold of any of those managers.

The ‘amazing’ manager appeared to be the favourite for Spurs, but it will be interesting to see now if that changes.

