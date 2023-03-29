Simon Jordan insists Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is not 'world class'











Simon Jordan has suggested that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka isn’t world-class, and may never reach that level.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Jordan was asked about the England international.

Bukayo Saka is in the form of his life right now for both Arsenal and the national team.

His goal against Ukraine was simply outstanding, and something fans at The Emirates have started to get used to.

Not only that, but his assist for Harry Kane was brilliant, and he’s now one of the first names on Gareth Southgate’s team sheet.

Mikel Arteta has relied heavily on Saka, with the 21-year-old barely missing a minute in the league.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

He’s also the only player in the Premier League with more than ten goals and assists this season.

However, Simon Jordan has argued that Saka isn’t world-class yet, despite his incredible form for Arsenal.

He believes that many players are given the ‘world-class’ label too early, with their recent performances playing too heavily on people’s minds.

Saka has been described as one of the best youngsters in the world, but rarely have people used the world-class tag just yet.

Jordan says Arsenal star Saka isn’t world-class

Asked about the impressive young forward, Jordan said: “This idea that we need to tell every English player that once they hit a vein of form that they’re world-class, is a false equivalency for me.

“Because [Bukayo] Saka is a very good player, the current incumbent of that particular title.

“But, when we talk about world-class, we’re talking about geniuses, we talk about [Kylian] Mbappe, we talk about the young kid at Real Madrid Vinicius Jr.

“And then we talk about Saka, who’s a very, very good English player, that’s building up and may well become a potential world-class player.

“What is he at this moment in time is a really, clever, bright young English footballer.

“He’s well on the way to being a really, really, really top-class footballer.

“I think he’s impactive and effective for Arsenal, and is becoming so for England.

“No, I don’t think he’s world-class right now. Do I think he has the possibility? I’m not sure.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Saka won’t be too fussed about being called world-class as long as Arsenal and England are winning.

On the other end of the spectrum, Tony Adams has claimed that only Lionel Messi is better than Saka right now.

There’s a huge amount of hype around the 21-year-old right now, and much of it is justified.

It will be interesting to see if Jordan’s opinion changes if Saka helps lead Arsenal to a Premier League title.

