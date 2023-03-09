Gabriel Martinelli says Arsenal have 'one of the best young players in the world'











Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has raved about Bukayo Saka and believes the Englishman will sign a new contract soon.

The Gunners have one of the youngest squads in Europe. However, that hasn’t stopped them from outperforming everyone else in the Premier League this season.

Martinelli and Saka are among the youngest in the squad, but they’ve still had a massive impact.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel Martinelli says Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is one of the best young players in the world

Saka has been outstanding for Arsenal this season.

He has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists for the Gunners in all competitions, and he is one of the biggest reasons why Mikel Arteta’s side are where they are – five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Watching Saka play at this level makes it hard to believe he’s still only 21 years old. That shows how big a future he has in the game, and Martinelli believes his future lies at Arsenal.

When asked about Saka’s contract situation, Martinelli said, as relayed on HaytersTV: “I’ll be happy [if he signs] because he’s a very, very good player, one of the best young players in the world.

“He’s at his house, Arsenal is home, and for sure, he’s happy and we’ll be happy as well if he stays and sign a new deal.

“We always have some jokes – me, him and Saliba, but it’s up to him. He’ll stay for sure, he loves the club.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

TBR View:

Saka is undoubtedly one of the best young players in the world.

It won’t be wrong to call him one of the best players in the Premier League either, considering that only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have more direct goal contributions than him this season.

It’s extremely important for Arsenal to tie Saka down to a new deal. His current contract expires in the summer of 2024, but there is optimism that he will put pen to paper very soon.

That would be a massive boost for Arsenal.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Show all