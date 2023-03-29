Tony Adams makes Lionel Messi claim while hailing Arsenal's Bukayo Saka











Arsenal legend Tony Adams believes there’s only one player in the whole world who’s better at scoring and assisting goals than Bukayo Saka – Lionel Messi!

The Argentine is arguably the best footballer to ever grace the game. He has won everything over the years, and he’s an inspiration to almost every player growing up today.

Arsenal once tried to sign Messi, but it wasn’t possible back then. But, Adams’ comments now suggest there’s a similar player at the club already in Saka.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka has been unbelievable for Arsenal this season.

The Englishman has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions so far, and he’s one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners are on top of the Premier League table.

Adams has seen Saka since he was a youth team player at Arsenal. He knows him very well, and he believes there’s nobody better in the world in his role other than the great Lionel Messi.

The Arsenal legend wrote in his column on The Sun: “If there’s a better player in world football at the moment, someone who both scores and makes goals, the only one I can think of is Lionel Messi.

“Bukayo is absolutely on fire and the reason Arsenal are top of the table.

“Erling Haaland might be scoring hundreds of goals for Manchester City and Marcus Rashford is also having a phenomenal season for United.

“But Bukayo is, hands down, the Footballer of the Year because he was England’s best player at the World Cup and he’s been the best player for the team eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.”

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

TBR View:

That is huge praise for Saka from one of the legends of the game.

The 21-year-old is undoubtedly among the best players in the country. He became the first player in the Premier League to both score and assist 10 goals this season earlier this month, which is an extraordinary achievement for someone so young.

He is on track to hit at least 30 direct goal involvements this season, and it won’t be a surprise at all to see him win the Player of the Year award, especially if Arsenal go on and win the Premier League title.

Saka is no Messi, but if he keeps developing as he has been, maybe he can get close to the great Argentine one day.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

