Pundit Simon Jordan was annoyed with Martin Keown’s comments today on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The pair were discussing the conduct of the managers on the touchline at The Emirates yesterday.

It was an emotionally charged match with the result having huge consequences for both sides.

Brighton came out on top, with a trio of second-half goals ending Arsenal’s title hopes.

The result kept Roberto De Zerbi’s side in contention for their first-ever European campaign.

De Zerbi did not hide his delight on the side of the pitch when the Seagulls took the lead.

He ran straight down the touchline to celebrate a famous win for his side.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Italian has already made an impression on Arsenal fans, and that’s before considering he’s being talked about as an option to take over at Tottenham.

Martin Keown insisted that Mikel Arteta would not have got away with that behaviour but Simon Jordan disagreed.

The pair didn’t see eye to eye on that, but Keown admitted he quite enjoyed De Zerbi’s passion.

Jordan and Keown disagree over Arteta

Talking about the incident off the pitch at The Emirates, Keown said: “I honestly feel like if Arteta did that down the side of the pitch, we’d never hear the end of it.

“But, it’s OK for [Roberto] De Zerbi to do it. But I like that kind of emotion.

“I would say because it’s Brighton, it’s sort of inoffensive, and because they’re everyone’s second favourite team, we turn a blind eye to it.

“If that’s the Arsenal manager doing that, all of a sudden it’s a problem. It’s a fact.

Jordan wasn’t having any of it though, and replied: “That’s rubbish. If you went to Man City and beat Man City at The Etihad, and your manager went sliding down on his knees, then nobody would say anything.

“If you go to Southampton and do it, they’ll go, ‘What are you on about?’”

Keown didn’t back down and added: “As a goalscorer, you take your shirt off, you get a yellow card. Do you not feel if the manager comes racing onto the pitch – not just on the sideline, he did it on the pitch – is that not an automatic yellow card?”

Arteta and De Zerbi are two of the most passionate managers in the league, something Keown and Jordan elude to.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Spanish coach has often been criticised for his behaviour on the touchline.

However, it’s hard to argue with when a team is winning.

Arteta was getting frustrated yesterday as he saw his side’s faint title hopes disappear.

He’ll be hoping their final two games are a lot less stressful.

