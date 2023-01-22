Richard Keys calls Mikel Arteta a clown for what he did in Arsenal v Manchester United











Richard Keys is continuing on in his war of words over Mikel Arteta’s touchline behaviour with Arsenal.

Keys has started to make a point of calling out Arteta in recent weeks. It seems every time the Gunners boss shows some passion on the touchline, Keys is there to call him out.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Granted, Arteta can overdo it at times and he might have done that today against Manchester United. The Arsenal boss reacted furiously to a foul on Bukayo Saka and sprinted across and out of his technical area to confront the situation.

However, this time, referee Anthony Taylor was having none of it. The experienced ref promptly booked Arteta for his antics, in a clear show of not taking much more of it from the referees.

And Keys, taking to his Twitter account in the immediate aftermath, was quick to praise Taylor, appearing to label Arteta a clown in doing so.

Well done Antony Taylor. Quite right. Perhaps we’re making progress now. There’s absolutely no need for it. 🤡 — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) January 22, 2023

At the time of writing and with the game 1-1 at half-time, Mikel Arteta might be well to use the break to calm himself down a touch.

Of course, he’s only showing passion for his team. But the last thing Arsenal need is to see the manager sent off.

TBR’s View: Keys intent on bringing Arteta to the forefront of refs minds

It’s going on and on this now but in fairness to Keys, he does make a valid point about Arteta’s behaviour on the touchline.

At times, the Gunners coach seems to just overstep the mark and it was little surprise to see Taylor yellow card him today.

Arteta is doing a magnificent job with Arsenal. But sometimes there is a time for calm and Arteta will need to try and manage himself to get the balance right. He is showing he cares, but there is also a line that needs to not be crossed.