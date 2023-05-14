BBC pundit says 25-year-old Arsenal man had a real battle on his hands vs Brighton











Pundit Glenn Murray was very invested in the battle between Arsenal defender Ben White and Julio Enciso this afternoon.

Covering the game for BBC 5 Live, Murray commented on the 25-year-old’s approach to defending against the young Paraguayan.

It was a very feisty affair in the first half, with both sides taking no prisoners.

Tempers flared in the opening minutes when Gabriel Martinelli flew into an aerial challenge with Kaoru Mitoma.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

He was nowhere near the ball and sent the Japanese international flying, but the referee kept his cards in his pocket.

Moises Caicedo quickly got some revenge for his Brighton teammate, putting in a nasty challenge on Martinelli that eventually forced him off.

Leandro Trossard came on in his place to face his old side for the first time.

However, it was the battle between Ben White and Julio Enciso that interested Glenn Murray, as Arsenal looked to keep their faint title hopes alive.

The England international fouled the teenage winger right in front of Mikel Arteta.

It’s safe to say he wasn’t happy with the referee’s decision when he awarded the visitors a free-kick.

White and Enciso battling in feisty encounter at Arsenal

After Ben White’s first foul of the afternoon, Murray said: “I think that’s one battle we’re going to have to watch in this fixture, [Julio] Enciso and Ben White.

“Ben White very aggressive, Enciso likes to entice his opponents with tricks and twists.”

Mikel Arteta isn’t the calmest man on the touchline usually when the Gunners are playing.

Sky Sports journalist Joe Shread added after the incident: “Arteta gets his first ticking off from the fourth official after almost jumping off his feet in fury at the referee, who had the temerity to penalise White for fouling Enciso.”

Ben White has had a sensational season with Arsenal and dealt with plenty of tricky wingers like Enciso in his new role at right-back.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

His performances have impressed the likes of Kyle Walker this season, who knows a thing or two about being a top full-back.

White started the season as a defensively solid but limited defender on the right-hand side.

It wasn’t long until he was bombing up and down the flank supporting Bukayo Saka and improving an already lethal Arsenal attack.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t prevent Arsenal from falling to a defeat that practically ends their title challenge.

Brighton eventually switched Enciso for Kaoru Mitoma, and White struggled to cope with the dynamic Japanese winger.

