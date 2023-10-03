Shay Given absolutely bemused by what Rangers’ chairman has done now

Shay Given has questioned one thing Glasgow Rangers chairman John Bennett has done at Ibrox this season after sacking Michael Beale.

Given was speaking about the situation at the Gers on the Monday Night Club after swinging the axe just seven games into the season.

The situation at Rangers has been far from ideal this season, with Ibrox witnessing another disappointing defeat at the weekend.

Aberdeen were the latest and final team to defeat Michael Beale’s side as he was relieved of his duties following the match.

Rangers were second-best last season, watching their fierce rivals win the title and making a managerial change that saw Giovanni van Bronckhorst leave the club.

Michael Beale was appointed after a successful spell as Steven Gerrard’s assistant during his time in charge of the club.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, he’s now gone and Rangers have a big decision to make regarding who takes over next.

Shay Given has shared his thoughts on the situation at Rangers after Beale’s dismissal.

He’s questioned some of the recent decisions taken by chairman John Bennett that have led to this point.

Given reacts to Beale sacking at Rangers

Speaking about what’s going on at the club, Given said: “I was just going to say that he signed nine players in the summer, so the chairman John Bennett has made the decision, surely he should be given more time.

“I know you have mentioned the fans and he has a lot of fans, but why invest and give him the money to sign nine players but then only give him seven league games?”

Rangers have made some good signings on paper, but when nine players are introduced to the squad a manager has to be given time to integrate them into the team.

Danilo was signed from Feyenoord and joined by Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers who both arrived from Italy.

Jack Butland has taken the number one shirt and is a popular player with one potential managerial target.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers have also been linked with Chris Wilder as their potential new boss, but look set to take their time with their new appointment.

As Given says, Rangers chairman Bennett has made some decisions that didn’t make Beale’s job particularly easy this season.

However, in the high-pressure environment that is managing at Ibrox, you simply don’t have time to start slowly.