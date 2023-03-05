Shaka Hislop shares if Arsenal or Manchester City are favourites to win the Premier League











ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop has now shared who he thinks is the favourite to win the Premier League between Arsenal and Manchester City.

Hislop was speaking on ESPN UK after both sides earned another three points in very different circumstances.

Man City were involved in the early kick-off yesterday, and dispatched Newcastle 2-0 at The Ehitad.

Phil Foden continued his great form when he opened the scoring, before Bernardo Silva put the game to bed.

It means that Pep Guardiola’s side were briefly within two points of the Gunners before they faced Bournemouth.

They would have been delighted that Arsenal were 2-0 down, after Philip Billing scored one of the fastest goals in Premier League history.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Reiss Nelson’s dramatic 97th minute winner meant Mikel Arteta’s side maintained their position at the top of the table.

Shaka Hislop has now shared who he believes will win the title between Arsenal and Manchester City.

He makes it very clear that he doesn’t think the destination of the title is a foregone conclusion yet.

Hislop predicts if Arsenal or Manchester City will win the Premier League

Asked where he believed the league title will go, Hislop said: “Arsenal are in pole position, I totally understand.

“I if had to put a bet on right now, I’d agree Arsenal are favourites, they have that five-point lead.

“I don’t think this is anything but done. There’s a long way to go in this yet.

“We’re judging Manchester City on who we know them to be, or how good we know they can be.

“It’s easier to chase than to lead, Arsenal are in a position they’re not quite used to. We have to see how they handle that pressure.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Arsenal had an unlikely hero to thank yesterday in the form of Reiss Nelson.

Mikel Arteta has suggested he’s on a different level right now, and he’ll be buzzing to be back involved.

Martin Odegaard put in another brilliant performance too, and was very unlucky not to grab a goal or assist.

Unless Manchester United go on an incredible run, either Arsenal or Manchester City will win the Premier League.

With just 12 games left, the Gunners have put themselves in a fantastic position.

