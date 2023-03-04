Martin Odegaard's impressive stats for Arsenal against Bournemouth











Arsenal have re-established a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table in dramatic fashion.

The Gunners looked set for an embarrassing defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

However, Arsenal pulled it back by the midway point of the second half before scoring an outstanding late winner.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Arsenal got off to the worst possible start, conceding within the first 10 seconds of the match.

Straight from kickoff, the Cherries worked the ball to Dango Ouattara, who crossed into the box.

Arsenal’s defence was caught napping as Philip Billing fired home from point-blank range at the far post.

Things then got even worse for Arsenal in the second half as they conceded another soft goal.

On 57 minutes, Marcos Senesi got the better of Thomas Partey and nodded home from a corner.

The Ghana international subsequently redeemed himself with a goal just five minutes later.

Neto punched a corner into the air, Emile Smith Rowe played it back in and Partey poked home from three yards.

Then, Reiss Nelson provided the delivery for Ben White to equalise in the 69th minute.

And deep into injury time, the substitute provided the moment of glory, an outstanding half-volley to seal the win.

‘Covered so much ground’

Once again, Martin Odegaard delivered a proper captain’s performance to help his team over the line.

Media outlets raved about the £34million man in their post-match ratings pieces.

Football.london gave Odegaard 7/10 for his efforts on the day.

‘Led the Arsenal team through a tough moment and was instantly driving them back up the pitch after the goals,’ they wrote.

‘His shooting wasn’t always on point, but his application was.’

The Evening Standard also went with 7/10 for the Norway skipper.

‘Struggled in the first-half as Bournemouth sat deep and defended well,’ they wrote.

‘Was like a man possessed in the second-half, though, both in attack and defence as he covered so much ground.’

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Odegaard also clocked up some impressive stats on the day, as per Whoscored.

The 24-year-old was one of four Arsenal players who took 100 or more touches of the ball – 103 in his case.

He also weighed in with a staggering 11 shots, of which three were on target, and 11 crosses.

Odegaard also delivered three key passes, completed two dribbles, and even weighed in with three tackles and an interception.

All in all, a solid performance from an Arsenal captain who could well write his name in N5 history in the next few weeks.