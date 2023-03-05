Mikel Arteta says Reiss Nelson is on another level after Arsenal winner











Mikel Arteta has suggested that Reiss Nelson is now on another level after his cameo helped Arsenal pull off another stunning win on Saturday, and claimed that he had been taught something of a lesson after not using him in other games – in comments reported by Football London.

Nelson has potentially written his name in Arsenal folklore. It was his brilliant strike from the edge of the box which gave the Gunners a dramatic victory against Bournemouth after the Premier League leaders had found themselves 2-0 down in the second-half.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Nelson felt like an unlikely hero despite his obvious talent. He had only featured in two Premier League games before Saturday.

Arteta amazed by Reiss Nelson

But with Emile Smith Rowe coming on early, Arteta decided to give the 23-year-old a chance.. Obviously, that decision was vindicated in some style in the final 20 minutes.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

In fact, Arteta seemingly now thinks that he has missed a trick not using Nelson more as he lauded his cameo against the Cherries.

“I always saw the potential, the talent and the desire for him to do it, but he’s at a different level right now,” he said, as reported by Football London.

“I think emotionally, the experiences that he had helped him. Football-wise, it was my decision in the last two games not to play him because we had other options. But he was knocking on the door, he’s been training really good and it’s a good lesson for me and for the coaches that we need him and that he can be really important for the team.”

Youngster’s future will soon become a key talking point

Nelson’s record in the Premier League this season is almost outrageous in truth. He now has three goals and two assists in three substitute appearances.

That means that he averages one goal involvement every 17 minutes. That is an absolutely remarkable return. And it would be no surprise to see him feature a lot more in the weeks ahead.

Arsenal are currently dealing with a few injuries. So there is an opportunity for Nelson to stake a claim for more game-time.

It still remains to be seen if he will be a long-term success at the Emirates given his contract situation. But there is no doubt that he has the talent to force his way up the pecking order.

A few more goals like Saturday and Arsenal will surely have little choice but to do all they can to tie him down to a new deal.