Sergio Reguilon's five-word reaction after seeing Erik Lamela win the Europa League last night











Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon has sent a message to Erik Lamela after he won the Europa League last night.

The winger took to Instagram to celebrate Sevilla once again winning the competition.

They were taken to penalties by Roma last night in a hard-fought affair.

Referee Anthony Taylor handed out 13 yellow cards before Sevilla went on to win the shootout.

Erik Lamela came on for Tottenham loanee Bryan Gil at half-time, and Sergio Reguilon was delighted to see them lift the trophy.

The Argentinian was booked shortly after being brought on but did make his mark from the penalty spot.

He converted Sevilla’s second spot kick as they defeated Roma 4-1 on penalties.

It means Lamela will be back in the Champions League next season after Sevilla suffered a disappointing domestic campaign.

They can still finish in the top half, but the European places are out of reach.

Tottenham defender Reguilon congratulates Lamela

The Argentinian shared a video of the Sevilla fans celebrating in the crowd at full-time.

Davinson Sanchez said: “Enjoy it bro,” while Reguilon replied: “I love you so much.”

Sevilla will be very pleased with the recent business they’ve done with Spurs.

They sold Bryan Gil to the north London side in 2021 with Lamela going the other way as part of the £21.6m deal.

Just 18 months later and Sevilla had Gil back playing alongside Lamela on loan for the remainder of this season.

Another player who could join Lamela in leaving Tottenham soon is Sergio Reguilon.

Antonio Conte decided last summer that the left-back was surplus to requirements.

Spurs have since gone on to sign Destiny Udogie who will also return to the club this summer.

Depending on who their next manager is, they may prefer a traditional left-back to the wing-backs currently at the club.

That may offer Reguilon a chance, although he will want to put his horror campaign on loan at Atletico Madrid behind him.

He’s managed just 10 league appearances all season and virtually all of them have been from the bench.

