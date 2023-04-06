Tottenham transfer news: Atletico Madrid decide they won't be signing Sergio Reguilon











Atletico Madrid have reportedly decided they won’t be signing Tottenham Hotspur loanee Sergio Reguilon on a permanent basis this summer.

That’s according to Marca, who claim that Diego Simeone’s men are looking to strengthen their options at full-back this summer.

Sergio Reguilon was one of four players who left Tottenham on loan last summer after falling out of favour under Antonio Conte.

Of course, the Italian boss has now left the club and it remains unclear whether Reguilon has a future in north London.

But he seemingly has no future in the Spanish capital under Simeone.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Atletico rule out signing Reguilon

Marca reports that Atletico have completely ruled out the possibility of signing Reguilon this summer.

They will also allow another former Spurs man in Matt Doherty to leave the club on a free after his January switch to Madrid.

Reguilon has really struggled with injuries this season and it’s led to barely any opportunities in Simeone’s side.

The 26-year-old has only made five appearances in all competitions for Atletico, with all of them coming as a substitute.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He was also sent off for picking up two yellow cards in what was just his fourth appearance in the league against UD Almeria back in January.

The ‘brilliant’ full-back hasn’t featured in La Liga for Atletico since and it seems like a foregone conclusion that he’ll be back at Hotspur Way come the summer.

It will be intriguing to see what happens with Reguilon this summer, especially as Spurs look set to have a new permanent manager in the dugout.

He arrived in north London with plenty of promise after a brilliant spell at Sevilla, but Conte clearly didn’t feel the Spaniard was a good fit for his system.

