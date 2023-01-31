Bryan Gil sends eight-word message to Tottenham on Instagram right after joining Sevilla











Tottenham Hotspur have allowed Bryan Gil to join La Liga side Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Spaniard is a really exciting talent, but he just hasn’t played enough football under Antonio Conte. The signing of Arnaut Danjuma reduces his chances even more, and he has been desperate to leave as a result.

Gil finally got his wish yesterday.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bryan Gil sends message to Tottenham after joining Sevilla

Bryan Gil had played just six minutes of football in the Premier League for Tottenham this season up until New Year’s Day.

Everyone expected him to be sent out on loan this month, but Conte’s decision to hand him starts against Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Portsmouth in the space of seven days left people guessing.

However, the Tottenham boss went back to his usual self after Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison returned from injury. Gil was not in contention once again, and he had no choice but to consider his options.

Multiple reports over recent weeks revealed that Sevilla were really keen to sign Gil. Jorge Sampaoli even publicly claimed that the Spurs man would be perfect in his system.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Spanish side finally got their wish yesterday after Sevilla agreed a deal with Tottenham to sign him on loan until the end of this season. The young winger is delighted to be back, but he hasn’t forgotten about his parent club.

Right after joining Sevilla last night, Gil took to Instagram to send a message to Spurs and his teammates in North London.

“Good luck for the rest of the season,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, followed by a blue heart emoji.

Tottenham are unlikely to bring in a new attacker to replace Gil before the window shuts tonight, but transfer deadline days are full of surprises, and it will be interesting to see if Fabio Paratici has one in store for Spurs fans today.

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Show all