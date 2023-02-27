Sergio Reguilon sends two-word message to Oliver Skipp after Tottenham win yesterday











Sergio Reguilon has sent Oliver Skipp a message after he was Tottenham Hotspur’s hero against Chelsea yesterday.

Skipp scored his first goal for his boyhood club as Antonio Conte’s side came out on top of a fiery London derby.

The young midfielder took to Instagram after the match to celebrate their victory.

The first-half ended goalless but certainly wasn’t short of drama.

Hakim Ziyech was shown a red card after a confrontation with Emerson Royal.

However, the referee overturned his decision after checking the pitch-side monitor, much to the bemusement of the home fans.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

They soon forgot about that drama, as Skipp opened the scoring seconds after the restart.

His piledriver beat Kepa Arrizabalaga for pace and sent the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium wild.

Reguilon and plenty of Skipp’s other Tottenham teammates were delighted that he’d finally broken his scoring duck.

He’ll be hoping he doesn’t have to wait as long to score his next Spurs goal.

Reguilon congratulates Skipp on first Tottenham goal

The 22-year-old posted on social media after the full-time whistle and was delighted with yesterday’s result.

“Special feeling to score my first goal for the club. Huge win,” Skipp said.

Japhet Tanganga mimicked his song and replied, “Oli skip, oli oli skip”, while Reguilon said, “Congrats brooo.”

Sergio Reguilon sends message to Tottenham man Oliver Skipp.

Skipp received a huge amount of praise for his overall performance against Chelsea after the game.

Spurs legend Graham Roberts described him as ‘top class’, while Michael Dawson called him ‘absolutely magnificent’.

Skipp has finally been given his chance to play a significant role at Spurs under Antonio Conte.

He suffered a serious injury last season, and has taken some time to get back to full fitness.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Injuries to Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma have given Skipp the perfect opportunity to cement his place in the side.

The likes of Reguilon and his Tottenham teammates are delighted that Skipp has stepped up when needed.

The £40,000-a-week midfielder now has an FA Cup tie against Sheffield United to prepare for on Wednesday.

