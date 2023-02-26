Michael Dawson amazed by Oliver Skipp goal in Tottenham win











Michael Dawson has told Sky Sports (broadcast on 26/2; 15:40) that Oliver Skipp scored an absolutely magnificent goal for Tottenham Hotspur in their win over Chelsea.

Skipp was the unlikely opening goalscorer on Sunday. The 22-year-old broke the deadlock with an amazing strike right at the start of the second-half against Graham Potter’s side.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Remarkably, it was the midfielder’s first ever goal for Tottenham. And it was only the second ever goal of his professional career. But it was certainly worth waiting for.

Dawson praises Skipp after Tottenham win

Skipp has been the beneficiary of Tottenham suffering a massive injury blow in recent weeks. Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the rest of the season, while there is a question mark over whether Yves Bissouma will play again in this campaign.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Skipp has made the most of his opportunity. And Dawson was full of praise for the goal that he scored on Sunday.

“Oliver Skipp, getting his first goal was absolutely magnificent,” he told Sky Sports. “He doesn’t get many, one in 45 at Norwich when he was on loan. And he’s had to be patient, with Bentancur and Bissouma getting injured. But has he taken it. It was a great strike.”

Midfielder now has brilliant opportunity

Skipp has been one of those who has never really let Tottenham down when he has played in the first-team. He is however, a young player. And he has probably not quite changed enough games either. He has also had his problems with injury.

That meant that there was an opportunity for Bentancur to make himself such an important member of the side.

Obviously, Tottenham would have much rather the Uruguayan was still fit and available. But Skipp is doing an outstanding job of easing the blow of not having the former Juventus man for the time-being.

Spurs fans saw what a couple of good performances, and a goal, have done for Emerson Royal. The Brazilian now looks to be a completely different player for Tottenham.

Skipp knows that there is an opportunity to have a really lengthy run in the side. The early signs are that he could really keep Bissouma out of the team, and put a little pressure on Bentancur also.