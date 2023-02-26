Graham Roberts amazed by four Tottenham players after win vs Chelsea











Graham Roberts has taken to Twitter to react to Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Chelsea on Sunday, with the Spurs hero picking out four players for particular praise following the victory.

Cristian Stellini’s men piled further pressure on Graham Potter, with goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane securing the home side the three points.

It was a hard-fought win. Chelsea, once again, lacked quality in the final third. But Spurs also made life much, much harder with some brilliant defending.

Roberts praises four Tottenham players

The likes of Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal were aggressive and up for the battle all day. And the Blues had no answers for Tottenham.

Skipp has been superb since coming back into the team in recent games. He has definitely stepped up in the absence of Rodrigo Bentancur.

And Roberts lauded the goalscorer, as well as the two defenders, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for their displays in a really important win for Tottenham.

Here is what the club legend posted on social media…

Well done lads skippy superb and @Emerson_Royal22 @CutiRomero2 top class today again as well. Thought hojbjerg excellent with skippy too. COYS — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) February 26, 2023

Tottenham are threatening to emulate what they achieved last season. After a turbulent first few months under Antonio Conte, they managed to put a brilliant run together to secure a top-four spot.

They have now won their last two games 2-0, and they sit four points clear in fourth place.

It seemed to be a devastating blow for Tottenham to lose Bentancur for several months. But Skipp has done brilliantly to step in for the Uruguayan.

Meanwhile, Emerson Royal looks to be a different player. And Romero was simply the last defender a Chelsea attack with no confidence needed to come up against.

Their challenge now is to turn their last two wins into the start of a really strong run of form.