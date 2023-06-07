Sergio Reguilon responds after what player Tottenham released has posted on Instagram











Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon has responded to a message from Matt Doherty on Instagram.

The Irish full-back posted on social media after his six-month spell at Atletico Madrid came to an end.

The nature of Matt Doherty’s exit from Tottenham will always be a point of contention.

On deadline day in January, Spurs finally confirmed the signing of wing-back Pedro Porro from Sporting.

They had been chasing the Spanish international for some time and finally got a deal over the line.

It meant Antonio Conte briefly had four right-backs at his disposal.

He had never fancied new signing Djed Spence and so he was sent out of loan to Stade Rennais alongside Joe Rodon.

Matt Doherty looked set to join Sergio Reguilon at Atletico Madrid on a temporary deal from Tottenham as well.

But Spurs had already loaned out their maximum number of players for the season.

It means the club were forced to cancel his contract, with the Spanish giants only willing to offer him a short-term contract.

His departure wasn’t well received by his Spurs teammates and he’s now searching for another club.

Tottenham defender reacts to Doherty exit

Posting on Instagram, Doherty said: “Good luck in the future to my friends. Thank you, Atletico.”

Sergio Reguilon replied to Doherty and said: “Matinho I love you.”

Atletico Madrid also sent him a message and said: “Thank you very much for your professionalism, we wish you the best, Matt!”

Meanwhile, striker Alvaro Morata added: “My bro!!! You deserve all the best things always! I will miss you!”

Doherty barely made an impact in La Liga, playing just two league games off the bench.

Sergio Reguilon will return to Tottenham this summer, unlike Doherty, however, his future is equally uncertain.

Atletico Madrid have already decided they won’t be making his loan move permanent.

He may be offered a reprieve at Spurs by new manager Ange Postecoglou.

If he decides to play with a flat back-four, then Reguilon may be the left-back who fits that role best in the squad.

He’s got plenty of competition though, with Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and new signing Destiny Udogie all vying for that role.

