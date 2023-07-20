Gabri Veiga was named as a target for Tottenham last week, but according to Sky Sports’ Paul Gilmour, the Spanish midfielder has been on Spurs’ radar for a long time.

Indeed, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Gilmour noted that Veiga is a player that Tottenham do indeed really like, claiming that there is a long-term interest in the player from Spurs.

At the age of just 20, Veiga is only just popping onto the radar of many football fans, but according to Gilmour, the ‘amazing’ midfielder is someone Tottenham have been thinking of signing for quite some time now.

Veiga a long-term target

Gilmour shared what he knows about the Celta Vigo star.

‘I know they’ve liked those two players in the past, they have been on Tottenham’s radar, there’s no doubt about that. At this moment in time there’s no information to suggest they’re close to entering negotations, especially with Scott, but Veiga has been a long-term player of interest for Tottenham,” Gilmour said.

Would be brilliant

Spurs will kick themselves for not going for Veiga earlier as he’s now on the radar of many top European clubs.

Even more annoyingly, the Spaniard looks like a great fit for Ange Postecoglou’s system.

As one of the creative number eights in the 4-3-3 formation, Veiga could thrive in a team that would allow him to spread his wings and play some brilliant free-flowing attacking football.

Of course, there are questions about whether or not he’s physically up to the challenge of playing Premier League football on a weekly basis, but, from a technical standpoint, there’s no questioning just how good Veiga would be in this team.

Tottenham should be pushing to get this one done this summer.