‘Chelsea are well informed’: Romano says Boehly could beat Tottenham to midfielder

Chelsea are looking to ramp up their transfer business in the coming weeks after clearing the decks a bit in recent times.

The Blues have moved a number of players out of the door and are now in a position to add further new signings to the likes of Nicolas Jackson, who arrived earlier in the window.

Midfielders could become a priority for Chelsea as they look to add further talent. And with young talents one of the keys of Todd Boehly’s strategy, Fabrizio Romano has said a bid could now be coming for Spanish starlet, Gabri Veiga.

“Gabri Veiga, in the media things have gone a bit quiet. But I can tell you that behind the scenes, things are happening, In terms of contacts” Romano said.

“We know he has a release clause of around £40m, but clubs think they can get a deal done for cheaper. There is interest again from the Premier League. We know Chelsea are well informed on Veiga. Let’s see if they will bid, but for sure he’s one of the players they’re considering. Not only Chelsea, but they are watching.”

Tottenham are thought to be keen on the ‘incredible‘ Veiga as well. The youngster, it seems, will not be short of options in the coming weeks.

Veiga a star of the future

It will certainly be interesting to see who Gabri Veiga decides to sign for this summer. Veiga is one of the premier young talents in Europe and it’s easy to see why there’s a clamour.

Chelsea would be more than willing to pay for him you’d imagine. With the money they’ve spent already and the plan to bring youngsters in, he ticks a lot of boxes.

However, it’s not going to be a free run. Veiga is a wanted man and as soon as bids start going in, other clubs will try to make their move as well.