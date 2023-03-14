Sebastien Bassong suggests Yves Bissouma has got worse at Tottenham under Antonio Conte











Midfielder Yves Bissouma has played a lot worse under Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur compared to his time at Brighton.

That’s according to Sebastien Bassong, who was speaking on the Monday Night Club last night.

It’s been a very difficult debut season for Yves Bissouma since arriving from the south coast for £25m.

The 26-year-old was mainly used as an option off the bench at the start of the season.

He broke into the starting line-up, only for the World Cup to scupper his momentum.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Rodrigo Bentancur returned from Qatar with a knock, allowing Bissouma to keep his place in the side.

However, he was suspended against Crystal Palace, and that was virtually the end of his campaign.

He dropped to the bench, before picking up an ankle injury that Conte has suggested could keep him out for the rest of the season.

Bissouma hasn’t looked at his best under Antonio Conte at Tottenham so far, but there’s no suggestion he’ll leave any time soon.

Bassong has now said that there’s a lack of understanding between player and manager right now.

The midfielder might secretly be hoping that the Italian is on his way in the summer.

Bissouma has struggled to adapt under Conte at Tottenham

Speaking on the Monday Night Club, Bassong said: “Knowing some of the inside of the Spurs dressing room, or some of the players, it’s a matter of character. It doesn’t fit.

“You talk about the likes of Bissouma, who we’ve barely seen him this season.

“Bissouma is a good Premier League player, he used to be amazing at Brighton, coming in at Spurs, I think the match with Antonio Conte’s style, the lack of communication maybe, the lack of understanding, have not enabled Bissouma to express himself.

“Now, is it Bissouma’s fault who has to adapt to Conte, or Conte to have to adapt to more than the English players per se, that’s debatable.

“All I see if the fracture between the understanding of the character and the way they play.”

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Yves Bissouma has a tough task on his hands breaking into the Tottenham side ahead of Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The emergence of Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr in his absence has only made things more difficult.

When he’s at his best, he should walk into that Spurs side alongside the Uruguayan star.

However, Tottenham fans have only seen glimpses of Bissouma at his best under Conte this season.

A change of personnel on the bench could help get the best out of the Malian international.

If it doesn’t work out, Bissouma is young and talented enough to potentially earn Spurs a decent fee if they decide to let him go.

