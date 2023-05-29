Sean Longstaff seriously impressed with ‘superstar’ Newcastle player after Chelsea performance











Sean Longstaff has praised Newcastle United youngster Lewis Miley after making his senior league debut yesterday.

The 17-year-old posted on social media after being brought on by Eddie Howe against Chelsea yesterday.

After featuring in first-team training for much of the season, Lewis Miley was finally handed his top-flight bow.

Miley was brought on for the final 15 minutes at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Replacing fellow academy graduate Elliot Anderson, the travelling away fans were delighted to see him given his chance.

He nearly sent Newcastle fans into pandemonium when he clipped the bar from the edge of the area.

Sean Longstaff has previously praised Miley and believes the Newcastle teenager has a huge future ahead of him.

The first team is expected to receive huge investment over the next few years from their new owners.

Dan Ashworth has been brought in to oversee that, but as he has shown at Brighton he always has one eye on nurturing young talent.

Lewis Miley appears to be one player who has already earned the trust of Eddie Howe.

Longstaff praises Miley on Newcastle league debut

Posting on Instagram, Miley said: “What a day & what a feeling!! Making my premier league debut for my boyhood club. Thank you for all the messages.”

Longstaff replied and said: “Love it superstar! You deserve it”

There are plenty of brilliant senior professionals at Newcastle like Longstaff who can provide Miley with advice as his career begins.

He’s also shared the advice Kieran Trippier has previously given him when he played in a mid-season friendly.

With a Champions League campaign on the horizon, Newcastle need significant investment this summer.

They’ve been linked with plenty of attacking midfielders such as James Maddison.

Miley is unlikely to play regularly for Newcastle next season.

A loan move would be the best solution for all parties given he’s already outgrown youth team football.

A lower-league club will be getting a very exciting young player should Newcastle choose that option.

