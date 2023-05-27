Journalist offers up James Maddison latest, amid Tottenham and Newcastle interest











Tottenham and Newcastle United will battle it out for the signature of James Maddison this summer.

The Leicester midfielder is one of the key players expected to leave the Foxes in the summer. After a miserable season for the team, Maddison is expected to depart even if they do manage to stay up.

And according to journalist Ben Jacobs, it is Newcastle and Tottenham who hold the most interest in Maddison as it stands.

Taking to his Twitter account today to share an update on Maddison, Jacobs claimed that both Spurs and the Toon are looking on. Although a lot will depend on the manager and DOF situation when it comes to Spurs.

Tottenham and Newcastle to go for James Maddison

One thing softening any relegation blow for Leicester is the money Maddison is worth. The Foxes are expected to demand between £50-60m for Maddison.

For Newcastle and Tottenham, that sort of figure means Maddison is likely to be a marquee signing for the club.

Maddison has long featured on the lists of both clubs. Manchester United and Arsenal are also thought to be keen.

Leicester only paid around £20m to land Maddison back in the summer of 2018. Since then, he’s become an England international and a set-piece specialist for the club.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

A Premier League player

Nothing against the Championship, but James Maddison is a Premier League player and there is simply no way Leicester keep him.

With a Euros coming up in 2024, Maddison will want to be playing PL football to give himself the best chance of being selected in the squad.

For Leicester, it’s just about making sure they get the best fee they can. For Spurs and Newcastle, it’s about showing Maddison what he can bring and convincing him of their respective projects.

Right now, it would seem the northeast is the more attractive destination than North London.