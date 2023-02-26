Sean Longstaff now says Newcastle teammate Joelinton has gone really under-the-radar this season











Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has praised Joelinton and believes his performances are going under-the-radar.

Longstaff was speaking to TalkSPORT (26/2 8:12am) ahead of one of Newcastle’s biggest games in their recent history.

They face Manchester United in the final of the EFL Cup at Wembley this afternoon.

Newcastle fans have waited decades to win some silverware and now have a brilliant chance to break that duck.

It won’t be an easy task, with Man United and particularly Marcus Rashford in sensational form.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The England international is arguably the Premier League’s most in-form player right now.

Newcastle will also be without their first-choice goalkeeper after Nick Pope’s red card against Liverpool.

However, Longstaff has talked up Joelinton’s performance for Newcastle this season ahead of their trip to Wembley.

He believes the Brazilian is expected to perform at a high level right now, and that sometimes means he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves.

Longstaff praises Newcastle teammate Joelinton

Speaking to TalkSPORT ahead of this afternoon’s cup final, Longstaff said: “Oh, he’s unbelievable.

“I think people forget, Joe came in and I thought he did well, but when the team’s not winning, you don’t get the recognition you deserve.

“Last season he was unbelievable, and I think people have probably forgotten how good he has been this season because you just expect him to be this player now every week.

“When he does do it, it’s like ‘oh there’s Joe being the best player again’, it’s one of those things now.

“Really proud of him, he’s a really, really lovely person and cares about everyone and wants to win so much.

“You see him fighting on the pitch for everyone, and really deserves all the success he’s getting because he’s such a great person, we’re really happy to have him.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The 26-year-old has been earmarked to have an unbelievable future by teammate Kieran Trippier.

The rate of improvement in his performances under Eddie Howe have been extraordinary.

Lee Clark even recently suggested he’s one of the best signings in the club’s history.

Longstaff has backed Joelinton to continue playing his best football at Newcastle.

He could become a club icon if he puts the ball in the back of the net at Wembley this afternoon.

