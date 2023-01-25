Lee Clark says Joelinton is one of Newcastle's greatest ever signings











Lee Clark has now claimed that Joelinton is one of the best signings in Newcastle United’s history.

Clark, who played more than 200 games for Newcastle, was speaking to TalkSPORT about yesterday’s match.

Newcastle fans travelled the length of the country en masse to watch their side in the Carabao Cup.

Eddie Howe’s side were just two games away from a first domestic cup final in more than two decades.

The Magpies had the better of the game, and the Brazilian has given Newcastle a one goal lead to protect next week.

The turnaround at St. James’ Park for Joelinton has been extraordinary.

The £86k-a-week attacker arrived at Newcastle with high hopes.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

A huge transfer fee and the expectation he would be the centre-forward to turn their fortunes around were short-lived.

Joelinton had never scored more than eight goals in a league season, and managed to find the back of the net twice in his first season.

However, under Eddie Howe he’s been reborn as a hard-working central midfielder, although he’s also been used on the wing.

Clark is not alone in thinking Joelinton has completely transformed his Newcastle career.

Ally McCoist has admitted he looks like ‘a different human’ this season.

Clark says Joelinton is one of Newcastle’s best signings

Asked about the Brazilian, Clark said: “I’ll just explain it in this one way to you. Just over a year ago, he was going to go down as one of the club’s worst-ever signings.

“Now, he’s being classed as one of the best ever signings. That’s the difference.

“In simple terms, that’s how crazy it’s been.

“You know, confidence plays an absolutely huge part, I think the change in position has helped.

“I don’t think the club helped him at the time giving him the number nine jersey when he first signed and came in.

“It’s hard for any new signing to make an impact straight away, especially a foreign guy coming into a new league, a young player.

“I’ll tell you what, we’ll just give you the most famous jersey in the club’s history and put extra pressure on top of you, so that didn’t help.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

“But since then, the change in position and his confidence levels sums up the turnaround in Joelinton, it’s been ridiculous.”

Joelinton will hope he can guide Newcastle to the Carabao Cup final, and Clark clearly has high hopes for him.

The introduction of fellow Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes has certainly helped Joelinton settle into his new role.

Newcastle’s recent recruitment has been fantastic, with Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier also transforming the side.

The sky appears to be the limit for Eddie Howe’s team right now.

