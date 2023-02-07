Trippier names Newcastle teammate who's got an unbelievable future











Kieran Trippier has told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel that he thinks that Joelinton has an unbelievable future ahead of him, as he suggested that the turnaround his Newcastle United teammate has enjoyed has been remarkable.

Joelinton’s progress has been amazing to watch. He joined the club for a £40 million fee back in 2019, according to Sky Sports. And it seemed that he was destined to be a huge flop for the Magpies.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

He came in as a forward. However, he only managed to score two goals in the Premier League during his first season on Tyneside.

Trippier amazed by Joelinton

It was very easy to write the Brazilian off at various points throughout his time at St James’ Park. But Eddie Howe saw something in Joelinton. And that decision to stick by him has proved to be an absolute masterstroke.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Joelinton has thrived in a role closer to the middle of the park. And he has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet.

Trippier arrived at Newcastle at a time when Joelinton’s transformation was already up and running. So he has not witnessed the full journey the 26-year-old has enjoyed.

But he suggested that he has still been left amazed by just how far Joelinton has come.

“The one player is Joelinton. Honestly, I’ve played with a lot of South Americans over the years and he’s proper 100 percent in training everyday. Unbelievable player, absolute machine,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

“The turnaround in his career, from what I’ve heard before the takeover until now is remarkable. But what a player he is.

“He’s got an unbelievable future ahead of him.”

It is amazing that it seemingly took so long to find the way to get the best out of Joelinton. Now he is playing so well, it is hard to understand why Howe was the first to unlock this potential.

He appears to have found the role he was born to play in the Premier League. And, as FBRef shows, he is now one of the best performing midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues when it comes to a variety of areas.

So it is little surprise that he is the one Trippier picked out for standing out to him during his time on Tyneside.