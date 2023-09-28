Newcastle United youngster Lewis Miley had a night to remember as he starred against Manchester City in the EFL Cup last night.

The 17-year-old made his first start for the club and took to social media to celebrate a momentous evening in his burgeoning career.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joked he might have to start himself and despite making changes still put out a very strong side.

Eddie Howe also made plenty of changes and named a team much more akin to a second string.

Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Nick Pope were the only recognised regular starters.

It meant new signings Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento were given their opportunity and grabbed it with both hands.

However, all eyes were on Lewis Miley as Howe threw the Newcastle wonderkid in at the deep end against Man City.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

He was brought off at half-time but looked composed during his 45-minute performance.

Facing up against Champions League winners Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips, he didn’t look out of place at all.

Miley impresses for Newcastle against Man City

Posting on Instagram after a dream full debut, Miley said: “Great win! Into the next round & another very proud moment.”

Bruno Guimaraes simply replied, “Crack,” a South American compliment meaning ‘Ace’.

Paul Dummett admitted there was, “Plenty more to come,” from the 17-year-old while fellow academy graduate Sean Longstaff said: “Love it superstar.”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Miley made headlines at the end of last season by becoming Newcastle’s youngster ever Premier League player against Chelsea.

He impressed during pre-season and has Kieran Trippier providing him with advice as he continues to work towards becoming a regular first-team player.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If Miley can hold his own for Newcastle against Manchester City, then there are very few matches that will worry the teenager from now on.

He’s not been in a senior matchday squad this season but while Newcastle are still fighting on four fronts he may get one or two more opportunities this year.

He’ll have his eye on featuring again when Newcastle travel to Manchester United in the next round.