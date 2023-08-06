Media seriously impressed with ‘technical’ Newcastle youngster vs Fiorentina

Lewis Miley once again impressed for Newcastle United as they beat Fiorentina in the Sela Cup yesterday.

Local media outlets Chronicle Live and Newcastle World shared their thoughts on the teenager’s performance.

Eddie Howe will be starting to piece together his starting line-up for next week’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

It’s a clash between two of the most exciting teams in the league and Howe will want to get one over a team who have looked very exciting in pre-season.

Newcastle named a very strong side against Fiorentina yesterday with young Lewis Miley starting in midfield.

The 17-year-old is incredibly highly rated at St. James’ Park and didn’t look out of place against yesterday’s opponents.

Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Howe singled him out for praise after the match and said: “I think today was a really good experience for him, no doubt.

“He is playing in front of a big crowd against top-level opposition.”

Miley lined up alongside Elliot Anderson and Alex Murphy, giving Newcastle fans a trio of academy stars to cheer on against Fiorentina.

They all did brilliantly and may have given themselves a real chance of featuring when the campaign kicks off next week.

Miley impresses for Newcastle against Fiorentina

The 17-year-old was given the responsibility of being Newcastle’s deepest midfielder alongside Anderson and new signing Sandro Tonali.

Chronicle Live gave Miley an 8/10 and said: ‘A display of technical quality and raw skill rolled into one. Shaping up to be one heck of a player.’

He only received a 6/10 from Newcastle World but were still impressed: ‘Continued where he left off in America with another composed display. Showed no fear on his first SJP start.’

Eddie Howe has already suggested that Miley won’t be leaving the club on loan this season.

He’s already made his Premier League debut and regularly featured on the bench last year.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Hopes are very high for the young midfielder who will be looking to kick on over the coming months.

Miley showed against Fiorentina that he already has something to offer Newcastle this season.

If Howe wants to put out his strongest side in the Champions League, Miley may be used in domestic competitions to allow him to rotate his most important players.