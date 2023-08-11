Saudi consider Harry Kane offer despite Bayern medical pending – Report

Tottenham forward Harry Kane might be in the air on his way to Bayern Munich but that hasn’t stopped the rumours still going wild.

And according to FootballTransfers, the Saudi Pro League is considering a sensational last minute attempt to persuade Kane to ditch Bayern and sign for Al-Ahli.

FootballTransfers reports that Hilal will look to pay Kane near ten times the amount the agreed deal with Bayern, while they’ll also look to pay Tottenham double what Bayern are paying.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Of course, that would mean a hefty £200m transfer fee for Spurs, given Bayern have agreed to pay at least £100m for Kane.

However, with Kane flying to Bayern as we speak and an announcement expected, this would seem extremely unlikely at this stage.

Saudi interest in Kane has been relatively quiet all summer and it would be a huge surprise to see any change now.

TBR’s View: Kane signs for Bayern, regardless

Not to tarnish anyone’s sourcing or reporting but this one is surely one that simply isn’t going to happen.

In our view, the deal to Bayern is done and there’s just no way Harry Kane is going to turn down Bayern after all this, even if it is for the mega-money on offer in Saudi Arabia.

This sounds more like the agents working on behalf of the Saudi league trying to stir the pot if anything on the off chance it does turn Kane’s head.

But right now, we think that’s not going to happen. Kane to Bayern is a goer and there’d be more noise in some more national press if the Saudi league was really waiting with a big offer.