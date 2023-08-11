‘Actually’: Journalist shares how much Bayern Munich have really paid for Harry Kane

Harry Kane will be completing a move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham today as he finally makes the move away.

Kane looks set to move to Munich in a big-money deal to bring one of the longest running transfer sagas of the summer to an end.

The big issue all summer has been the fee. Kane has apparently been open to the move since early July and Daniel Levy has been insisting on over £100m.

And according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the fee for Kane is very much north of that £100m figure, and could even go higher than £120m.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will hope to be given the money to reinvest into the squad.

Replacing Kane is a near impossible task but with £100m plus in the warchest, the new Spurs boss will hope to add a number of faces to fill the void.

Kane, meanwhile, will depart still shy of the all-time PL goalscoring record. However, he is more or less guaranteed to win trophies in Munich to cap off a brilliant career.

The race will now be on for Postecoglou to get a new number nine in before the window shuts.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham have to spend wisely this time

Spurs fans will be scarred by the money they wasted after Gareth Bale went and this time, they’ll want it done right.

There are some good players on the market but none are in Kane’s league really. The best thing for Spurs to do is to try and get a mix of up and coming talents, mixed with a player who might not be far off Kane, but could get there.

Of course, those players are hard to find. But with £100m in the bank, it gives Tottenham a chance at least.