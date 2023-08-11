‘Today’: Sky Germany journalist drops big update on Tottenham star Harry Kane

The transfer saga involving Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane and Bayern Munich seems to be entering its final stages.

Sky Sports – as well as Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg – have provided significant updates.

The outlet claims that the Tottenham talisman is now on his way to the airport to fly to Germany.

Apparently, Kane was informed shortly before 3pm that the transfer had been agreed.

The Spurs star will now travel to Munich for his medical, which Plettenberg claims will be today.

The Sky Germany journalist says the green light for the move is “definitely” on, and “Kane is coming” for sure.

As per Sky Sports, the deal to take Kane from Tottenham to Bayern will comprise an initial £86million fee.

Add-ons will then take the price close to £100million, which is a Bayern and Bundesliga record fee.

Our view

Tottenham fans will understandably be gutted at the news that Kane, one of Tottenham’s greatest players of all time, is now leaving.

At the same time, there will probably be some relief in terms of the nerve-wracking saga finally coming to an end, and Spurs knowing where they stand.

As Ange Postecoglou said at his press conference, “it’s only fair that on a day like today our supporters do have a sense of mourning and loss”.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tottenham must now look forward. With the money Spurs will get from the Kane transfer, they could bolster their ranks further and, crucially, bring in one or two new strikers.

Spurs will hope to bring in reinforcements quickly, as their Premier League campaign gets underway on Sunday, against Brentford.