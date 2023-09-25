Alan Shearer was among the Newcastle United fans and players to praise the performance of Bruno Guimaraes yesterday.

The Brazilian took to social media to celebrate a quite incredible win over Sheffield United last night.

After a 0-0 draw with AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was keen to see his side return to winning ways.

They responded perfectly, racing into a 3-0 lead at half-time thanks to goals from three unlikely scorers.

Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn and Sven Botman all found the back of the net before an absolute rout in the second half.

Five more players found the back of the net after the break, including Bruno Guimaraes.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

It set a Premier League record for the most unique scorers in one match and gave the travelling Newcastle support plenty to shout about.

Alan Shearer was among the Newcastle fans enjoying Guimaraes and his teammates put on a show.

After a shaky start to the season, Howe’s side proved yesterday they’re more than capable of putting teams to the sword.

Shearer loved Guimaraes performance for Newcastle

Posting on Instagram after the match, Guimaraes celebrated his side’s win and delivered some brilliant personal news.

The Brazilian international said: “Great match and happiness for my first goal of the season!

“I take this opportunity to announce the arrival of another little boy in our family! Welcome Pietro! Daddy and mommy already love you so much.”

Sandro Tonali loved his teammate’s performance replying: “Bruno, Bruno, Bruno, Bruno,” while Shearer echoed his thoughts, simply stating: “Bruuunnooooo.”

Bruno Guimaraes is not known for his goalscoring, instead thriving by pulling the strings in midfield.

Shearer and the Newcastle faithful got to see Guimaraes score his first goal of the season directly in front of the away fans.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

He also recorded his first assist of the season, playing Miguel Almiron in to make it 6-0.

Guimaraes is incredibly popular among his teammates and looks set to extend his stay at the club very soon.

Things are looking up at St. James’ Park with Manchester City their next opponents in the Carabao Cup.