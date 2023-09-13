Newcastle United are now confident that midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will sign a new contract in the next few weeks.

Journalist Graeme Bailey was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast about the Brazilian star.

There are two transfers that appear to have kickstarted the turnaround in fortunes at St. James’ Park under Eddie Howe.

The first was signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, who immediately became a leader in the squad and a dependable player at right-back.

The other player was Bruno Guimaraes, arriving from Lyon for £40m 18 months ago.

He came into the side and scored five vital goals to steer Newcastle away from the relegation zone in his first few months at the club.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Guimaraes, alongside fellow Brazilian Joelinton, was a revelation last season, pulling the strings in midfield while still adding some much-needed bite.

Newcastle now want to reward Guimaraes with a new contract but negotiations have dragged on.

There was interest in the 25-year-old in the summer as other clubs sensed a potential opportunity.

Ahead of the January transfer window, it looks like those fears could be avoided.

Newcastle confident on new Guimarares contract

Speaking about the Brazilian’s future, Bailey said: “The other interesting one is Bruno Guimaraes.

“They’ve been talking to him since last summer about a new deal and it was progressing and progressing.

“Then we heard reports coming from the player’s end that it had stalled over something.

“We saw Real Madrid enquire in January, it’s my information that Chelsea and Manchester City both asked about him this summer.

“But Newcastle know they need to reward him. Don’t get me wrong, he’s not on pennies, but they think he is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

“He’s currently not even the highest-paid player at the club I don’t believe. So, they’re moving on with that.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

“Newcastle are hopeful this will be done within weeks, definitely by January.

“I think if they allow him to get to January without signing this deal, he’s got a deal until 2026 so this isn’t an issue, but that would mean the talks have been going on for well over 12 months and you can’t allow that. There’s clearly an issue there.

“They think they’ve got over this impasse but I don’t think they can afford for this to go until January, but I think they’re confident about putting this to bed before then.”

Newcastle fans will want Guimares to sign a new contract as quickly as possible.

He’s a key part of the side and at 25 still has the potential to continue improving.

There’s even talk that he could change positions this season to get the best out of his teammates.