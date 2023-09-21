‘Really makes Newcastle tick’: Nick Pope says Magpies have a truly ‘top player’ in their ranks

Newcastle United made a solid return to Champions League action after 20 years, picking up a point on the road.

The Magpies finished in the Premier League top four last season to secure a spot in Europe’s premier club competition.

Newcastle had a tough fixture away at AC Milan in their Champions League opener, and left with a point in a 0-0 draw.

Nick Pope was the hero for the Magpies, making a number of saves to keep the Rossoneri at bay on their turf.

Other Newcastle players did well on the night, such as Bruno Guimaraes.

He had a 92 percent pass accuracy, completing 29 out of 36, and won seven of his 13 duels.

Admittedly, Guimaraes wasn’t at his very best as Milan’s marking ensured he had little time on the ball.

Nonetheless, the Brazilian put in a decent performance, and obviously his impact at Newcastle has been great since joining.

TNT Sports Brazil interviewed Pope – as well as Newcastle boss Eddie Howe – and asked them about the midfielder.

“Massive, you know,” the Magpies keeper said about Guimares’ impact on the game.

“He’s the brain, he’s the heart, he’s a little bit of everything. He’s a top player.

“Pleased to have him on our side and he’s someone who dictates the play for us, sets the tempo.

“He’s a top player. On and off the ball he really makes Newcastle tick.”

Our view

Guimaraes was one of the first players to join Newcastle after their takeover and he has been a star at St James’ Park.

He didn’t need long to find his feet and has been an indispensable player for the Magpies for a while now.

It’s good to see Guimaraes and his teammates in the Champions League now.

Newcastle also got back to winning ways in the Premier League at the weekend.

Hopefully things will continue to look up on both fronts as the season goes on.