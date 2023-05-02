Sam Allardyce has already spotted Leeds United's big problem











Sam Allardyce is reportedly the front-runner to replace Javi Gracia at Leeds United and he’s already spotted their biggest problem.

Leeds look set to part ways with Gracia today after what has been a difficult few weeks for the Spaniard.

He’s only managed to pick up one point from his last five games in the Premier League, leaving the Whites just above the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

Of course, Gracia was only named as the new Leeds boss back in February after Jesse Marsch was sacked.

But Allardyce has reportedly emerged as the ‘favourite’ to replace Gracia should Leeds decide to make another change.

The 68-year-old manager previously spoke about Leeds’ issues this season and he felt they are lacking a prolific goalscorer.

Allardyce on Leeds United’s biggest problem

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast back in February, Allardyce backed Leeds to stay up and discussed their problems in the final third.

“Oh yeah, I think so [they’ll stay up],” he said. “I think one of their problems has been getting the ball in the back of the net at the end of the day.

“They have created but not been able finish, which was a particular problem for Brighton but the new manager at Brighton seems to have cured that now, as they seem to be scoring goals for fun now.

“Leeds seem to create the chances but not have the right guy to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Allardyce was speaking while Jesse Marsch was still in charge and it’s fair to say that his assessments at the time were spot on.

But much has changed since and while Leeds have still struggled to find the back of the net regularly, their defence has been a huge cause for concern over the past few weeks.

The Whites have conceded 18 times in their last five Premier League games while managing to grab just one goal in each fixture.

The latest 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth looks set to see Gracia lose his job and if Allardyce does take over, he will have plenty to work on at Thorp Arch over the coming weeks.

But he won’t have long to get this Leeds side firing once again, with just four games left to keep them in England’s top-flight.

