Sam Allardyce now shares whether he thinks Leeds will be relegated this season











Sam Allardyce has now shared with his podcast whether he thinks Leeds United will be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Jesse Marsch has been backed by the Leeds board over the past month after the club brought in Weston McKennie, Georginio Rutter and Maximilian Wober.

The Whites are without a win since Premier League football returned after the World Cup and currently sit just one point above the relegation zone.

But while the table doesn’t make great viewing for Leeds right now, Marsch’s men have often picked up less points than their performances have deserved over the past few weeks.

They will certainly need to turn their good performances into wins during the second-half of the campaign but Allardyce feels they will manage to avoid the drop this season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Allardyce thinks Leeds will stay up

Speaking on his No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce feels Leeds’ precarious position in the league table is down to a lack of cutting edge in the final third.

“Oh yeah, I think so [they’ll stay up]. I think one of their problems has been getting the ball in the back of the net at the end of the day,” he said.

“They have created but not been able finish, which was a particular problem for Brighton but the new manager at Brighton seems to have cured that now, as they seem to be scoring goals for fun now.

“Leeds seem to create the chances but not have the right guy to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Photo by Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

TBR View: Leeds need to tighten up defensively

While Allardyce is right by saying Leeds haven’t been clinical enough in some games, it’s their defensive mistakes that have cost them points.

Only four sides in the league have inferior defensive records in comparison to Marsch’s side – Southampton, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

If Leeds want to ensure they aren’t dragged into another relegation battle, they will have to avoid making too many costly mistakes at their end of the pitch.

That being said, Marsch’s men seem to have enough quality to stay in the league, especially after their January business. The Whites have looked more assured defensively since Wober’s introduction to the side and Marsch will be hoping this continues.

Show all