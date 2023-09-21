Sam Allardyce has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has really impressed him this season.

Allardyce was speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Podcast about the Malian international.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has completely transformed the feeling around the club in a matter of months.

After the negativity and weariness under Antonio Conte, a complete paradigm shift was needed in North London.

Not only has Postecoglou changed the way Spurs play, he’s completely changed the fortunes of many of his players.

There was a lot of hope around the signing of Yves Bissouma last summer when he arrived from Brighton for £25m.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, he never really got going under Conte who preferred Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield.

Postecoglou has given Bissouma a new lease of life at Tottenham and Allardyce thinks he looks like a bargain now.

He even commented on his performance on the final day of the season when Spurs dismantled Leeds and confirmed their relegation.

Allardyce hails Tottenham star Bissouma

Talking about the 27-year-old, Allardyce said: “I think I said before and I watched him in his last game against Leeds when I was there last season.

“They thrashed us on the day and he was part of that ability that you saw and thought, well one season in, new manager brings the best out of him, knows what Tottenham is about now.

“Sometimes to ask a player to move and everybody expects that they’re going to move into a new football club and expect them to be what they were at the previous football club and often it can take a good year or two years before you see their very, very best.

“Obviously, nobody’s patient enough to do that these days. He’s come to terms with Tottenham and what’s expected and the manager’s brought the best out of him so he looks like a bargain now.”

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Plenty of Tottenham fans will agree with Allardyce that Bissouma looks like a fantastic signing now.

He’s the perfect example of a player needing the right environment around him and plenty of time to settle in to play his best football.

Postecoglou has backed Bissouma to get even better this season which is an exciting prospect for Spurs fans.

He’ll be hoping to play his way into Tottenham folklore with a match-winning performance against Arsenal this weekend.