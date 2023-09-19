‘Don’t think Conte fancied him’: Pundit says 27-year-old Tottenham player has been transformed by Postecoglou

We’re all witnessing the Ange Postecoglou effect at Tottenham.

This Spurs team look like chalk and cheese compared to last season, and, for the first time in a while, it feels like something special is brewing at Spurs.

Postecoglou hasn’t just transformed the way the team plays football, he’s transformed the entire career trajectory of some players.

There may be no better example here than Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international has looked like a completely different player at Tottenham since Postecoglou came in, and speaking on Premier League Productions, Don Hutchison has named the midfielder as the one player who appears to epitomise the positive impact Postecoglou has had at Tottenham so far.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Bissouma transformed

Hutchison lavished praise upon the Tottenham manager.

“Incredible, he’s built a very good squad hasn’t he? I like his style, I like his attitude. There will be a time that Tottenham lose a few on the spin, but they’re trending the right way. All footballers will tell you, you can get on board with a manager who wants to play football. Look at someone like Bissouma, I don’t think Conte fancied him, many others were the same under Jose or Conte, this Tottenham team now looks like they’re playing good football. Any fan will be on board with the team playing this way,” Hutchison said.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Bissouma has been a completely different player at Tottenham this season, and it’s not surprising at all.

The former Brighton midfielder has always been at his best when he’s been allowed to play front-foot, attacking football, but, under Antonio Conte, all of his creativity was stifled.

Now, he’s able to play with freedom and he’s rediscovered that spark that put him on Tottenham’s radar in the first place.

Bissouma is finally looking back to his best, and Spurs have a serious player on their hands here.