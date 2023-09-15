‘Outstanding’: Postecoglou says £35m Tottenham player can get even better

Ange Postecoglou has been singing the praises of a Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma this afternoon ahead of this weekend.

Spurs take on Sheffield United, where Bissouma will no doubt be tasked with playing a key role in the middle of the park for Tottenham.

And speaking to the press about Bissouma today, Postecoglou has claimed the midfielder can be even better than he’s been showing this season already.

Ange Postecoglou praises Yves Bissouma for Tottenham form

Speaking to the press this afternoon about a number of players, Postecoglou got onto the subject of Bissouma and his fine form.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

And despite praising his £35m midfielder for what he’s done so far, Postecoglou actually believes there’s another level to Bissouma’s game.

“I think I said during the week that I haven’t done much. He’s him. I keep saying that players have their destiny in their own hands. If Biss had come in this year and felt sorry for himself about what happened last year and was thinking about that too much, if he was waiting for me to snap him out of it he wouldn’t be at the place he is now,” Postecoglou said.

“He’s done it by himself. He came in from the first day of pre-season with great energy. I knew he was a quality player. I think the way we play suits him. The rest has been down to him. He works hard every day, he has been outstanding in the games and he deserves the credit for that. He just needs to keep doing that and keep pushing himself and not get to a place where he feels comfortable because things are going well. I still think there’s another level in him.

“I think he certainly can take his game to another level and that helps us to get to another level.”

Big season coming

It seems so strange to look back at last season now and see that Antonio Conte just did not fancy playing Yves Bissouma.

He has been so good this term so far that it’s utterly bizarre that Conte essentially kept him distanced from the first-team.

It’s interesting that Postecoglou believes there’s more to come though. And if there is indeed another level for him to go to, then Spurs will be a real threat this season.