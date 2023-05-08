Ryan Mason furious with Tottenham defence for what they did v Palace











Tottenham might have seen their way past Crystal Palace at the weekend but interim boss Ryan Mason was hardly Mr Happy on the touchline.

Mason is intent on giving his best for Spurs as he looks to get himself considered for the first-team manager job next season. As it stands, it looks like Daniel Levy will overlook Mason again and instead go for another name.

The likes of Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann are believed to be frontrunners.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Making a point

Of course, all Mason can do is keep winning games. He got three points against Palace at the weekend thanks to Harry Kane’s header. But looking at the latest edition of ‘Dugout Cam‘ released by Spurs, Mason was far from happy during the 90 minutes.

In particular, Mason was fuming when Spurs’ defence allowed Wilf Zaha to tease them before setting up a big chance which Palace dragged wide.

In the clip, Mason can be seen throwing his arms up in the air before heading back towards the Tottenham coaching staff and venting his frustrations.

At a guess, it would appear Mason was furious with Tottenham’s defenders for allowing Zaha to do what he did. It very much looked like Mason had mentioned it at some point, hence his frustration.

TBR’s View: Mason focussed on winning

You can’t really fault Ryan Mason. He seems to step up for Spurs in their times of need. And there’s been more than a few of those times in recent seasons.

The little clips in the Dugout Cam footage are interesting to look at. Of course, you can draw your own conclusions.

But Mason definitely looked to get annoyed with his players more than once. It’s obvious he wants more from his players and at times, it appears they aren’t following his instructions.