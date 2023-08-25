Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool could be back on with advanced talks now happening

Liverpool are looking for a new midfielder before the deadline next week and Ryan Gravenberch continues to get a mention.

The Bayern Munich man has been touted as one to watch all summer for Liverpool. The Dutchman is believed to be open to leaving Bayern, and both Liverpool and Manchester United are big fans.

Gravenberch has so far been kept at Bayern as part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad. However, 90Min reports that Bayern’s stance is now softening and Liverpool are actually advanced in talks over a deal.

90Min reports that Liverpool are more advanced in discussions over Gravenberch than anyone else right now, giving them the advantage if Bayern do sell.

Further, it’s claimed a bid of just over £20m might be enough to get the job done. And given the current market, Liverpool may well see this is a huge bargain.

The ‘dominant‘ Gravenberch is wanting to play regular football ahead of next year’s Euros. At the moment, he won’t get that in Munich and a move to Anfield could open the door for him.

The Reds recently signed Wataru Endo but are still keen on a new midfielder, if the right deal is available.

Liverpool should get Gravenberch

At the price point being mentioned here, this really does seem like a no-brainer for the Reds.

An international quality midfielder who can play as a six or eight, it really is the ideal scenario for Jurgen Klopp at the end of this window.

Gravenberch has been unlucky not to get the amount of game time he feels he deserves in Munich.

But he could thrive in Liverpool and if he does sign, it would complete a nice enough window for the Reds.