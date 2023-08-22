Wataru Endo is Liverpool’s newest signing, and, in all honesty, we don’t know too much about him.

The Japanese midfielder has spent the last few years playing for a lower-mid-table Bundesliga club, so you can forgive us for not having this man on our radar.

Endo’s arrival at Liverpool has raised a few eyebrows, but in an interview with LFCTV, Jurgen Klopp was quick to assure fans that this is a talented player.

Interestingly, Endo is reportedly already impressing in training.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Liverpool believe that Endo is an underrated player and his teammates are already said to be very happy with him and his personality in early training sessions.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Endo settling

Romano shared what he’s heard about Endo.

“We remember one year ago that they signed Arthur Melo from nowhere on deadline day, this could happen if they find some opportunity, but they believe that Endo is an underrated player, because many people say they’re signing an unknown player or not a big name, but this is a captain, a Bundesliga proven player, and the connection is very good, because I’m already hearing from the first training sessions that the teammates are very happy, he’s a nice guy, well connected in the dressing room already,” Romano said.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Half the battle

Endo has already done the hard part at Liverpool as it sounds as though he’s settled with ease.

Sometimes, even the most talented players in the world can struggle at a new club if they’re unable to settle, but it sounds as though Endo isn’t going to have that problem.

He’s already getting on well with his teammates, and having that sort of social surrounding and confidence can sometimes be half the battle.

Endo is set up to succeed at Liverpool, and who knows? Maybe he’ll shock us all this season.