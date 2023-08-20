Liverpool now want to sign £26m ‘dominant’ midfielder, officials have already travelled to Germany

Liverpool officials have now travelled to Germany in order to obtain detailed information about Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

That’s according to a report by TZ in Germany who confirm that Bayern Munich are willing to consider Gravenberch’s departure.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The midfielder is currently a backup player at Bayern and isn’t happy with his role.

The report says that Liverpool’s interest is now peaking and the same source also states that they’d be prepared to pay up to £26m.

Liverpool have of course already made one midfield signing from the Bundesliga in recent days, 30-year-old Wataru Endo.

The former Stuttgart player swiftly made his debut for the Reds in their Premier League win against Bournemouth yesterday.

Following a red card to Alexis Mac Allister, Endo was deployed in a firefighting role to secure the three points – something he did well.

And with Liverpool still thought to be in the market for another option in the middle, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see interest in Gravenberch progress.

Per the reports, Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter, who are head of recruitment and chief scout respectively, travelling to Germany for further details does feel significant.

Liverpool officials have travelled to Germany to obtain information on Gravenberch

Although first team chances are hard to come by at Bayern Munich, it is a surprise that Ryan Gravenberch could be allowed to leave.

The 21-year-old was the jewel of Ajax’s academy in recent years and his move to Bayern did look an excellent choice.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

However, with almost all of his Bundelsiga appearances coming from the bench, Gravenberch seemingly hasn’t got the chances he envisioned.

And at a crucial stage of his young career, a move to Liverpool could be incredibly tempting.

Whether or not Liverpool would be able to guarantee first team minutes will be another factor, though.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai both looked nailed down in the middle for years to come and the only glaring vacancy is in defensive midfield.

And as Liverpool officials may have learnt in their trip, ‘dominant’ Gravenberch has tended to fare better in more advanced roles.