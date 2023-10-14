New Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has spoken about settling into life at the club after his transfer from Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s side in a deal worth up to £38 million, joining Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in the midfield department.

Gravenberch has already impressed Klopp and the fanbase since his arrival, with solid displays in the Europa League and Premier League.

After the completion of his transfer, Gravenberch finally explained the reasoning behind choosing the number 38.

Gravenberch on his squad number

Speaking in an interview for Saturday Social, the 21-year-old revealed that he chose the number 38 as it is the number he was given after breaking into Ajax’s first-team.

“My decision for the 38 was because I made my debut for Ajax wearing it.

“When I went to Bayern [Munich] I also chose it, because it is special to me as I had it for my debut.

“I think I will keep wearing the number 38 for my entire career.”

Hopefully the start of a successful Liverpool career

Gravenberch certainly has settled into life at Anfield well, despite not featuring as regularly as he may have liked.

However, in recent games, he’s started to play more of a key role for Klopp’s side.

£38 million may seem a hefty sum for a 21-year-old, but he certainly could turn into a world-class talent under Klopp’s guidance.