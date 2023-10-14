Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch hail 20-year-old Liverpool gem’s latest display

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott delivered a masterclass for England Under-21s on Thursday night.

The Reds ace scored twice and played a part in a third goal in a 9-1 hammering of Serbia Under-21s.

Elliott got his first in first-half injury time, firing into the top corner of the opposition net from distance.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Liverpool attacker’s next key contribution was a cross for Jonathan Rowe’s 89th-minute header.

Finally, Elliott wrapped up the scoring in the 91st minute with a calm finish.

After the game, the Anfield talent took to Instagram with a tongue-out emoji and pictures of him from the match.

Liverpool teammates Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and Tyler Morton responded in the comments.

Gakpo posted a red heart and a fire emoji, Gravenberch went with a fire emoji, and Morton wrote “usual service” along with a thumbs-up emoji.

Perfect 10

Elliott continues to make waves in the Liverpool senior team, with nine Reds outings to his name this season.

The Anfield gem will now hope to kick on after playing arguably the best game of his career so far.

Indeed, Sofascore gave Elliott a perfect 10 out of 10 rating for his efforts on the night.

The 20-year-old took 94 touches of the ball, registered five key passes, delivered four accurate long balls and three accurate crosses.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Surely it won’t be long before the Liverpool star gets a call-up to the senior England side.

Maybe Euro 2024 will come too early for Elliott, but hopefully after that he’ll get a look-in with a view to the 2026 World Cup.

In the meantime, Liverpool will hope that he continues to develop into the superstar he’s capable of becoming.