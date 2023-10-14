International manager says Liverpool have a youngster whose ‘potential is enormous’

Scotland U21s manager Scot Gemmill raved about Liverpool youngster Ben Doak after his performance against Hungary last night.

The teenager, who has been ranked as one of the world’s best prospects, scored his first-ever goal for the Scotland U21s, and he was really good. His manager, Gemmill, was beyond impressed as well.

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Scotland U21s manager Scot Gemmill raves about Liverpool’s Ben Doak

Ben Doak started for the Scotland U21s against Hungary at Fir Park in what many expected to be a very difficult game for the hosts. However, Gemmill’s side started the game on fire.

The young Scots scored twice in the first seven minutes thanks to a brace from Kieron Bowie. Doak then tripled their lead from the spot, and that put them in the driving seat.

Scotland’s senior team manager Steve Clarke was in attendance last night. The Herald suggests that he was there to watch young Doak.

Clarke reportedly left right after the Liverpool youngster was substituted at the hour-mark.

Speaking after the game, Gemmill told the outlet: “Everybody is excited to see Ben developing.

“We all agree he is doing really well and his potential is enormous. We all have a massive responsibility to help him fulfil that potential.

“It is really exciting and he won’t be happy because he feels he could have done better in certain moments tonight but it’s great to see a young player that can excite the fans.”

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Doak is a huge talent

Ben Doak is still just 17 years old, but he’s already playing for Liverpool’s first team.

The teenager is definitely still raw, but watching him will make you realise that he is a huge talent and has the potential to become a star in the coming years.

Jurgen Klopp clearly believes in him, and after watching his performance yesterday, we won’t be surprised at all if Clarke calls him up for the senior side in the near future.

Doak should be really happy with the way he is developing, and if he can continue, we’re convinced he will become a big player for club and country in a few years’ time.